Reactions pour in as lawmakers, President Biden speak after shooting at Trump rally

Reaction was swift from lawmakers, President Joe Biden and public figures like Elon Musk after a shooting at a rally for Republican front runner in the presidential race Donald Trump caused the former president to be injured before he was swept away by Secret Service agents in Pennsylvania.

President Biden addressed the nation in front of reporters Saturday evening, condemning the incident.

"There is no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick," President Biden said. "We must unite this country. We cannot allow this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this."

"The Trump rally was a rally he should have been able to conduct peacefully, but the idea, the idea that there is political violence or violence in America like this is unheard of, it is not appropriate. Everybody must condemn it," Biden added.

The president said he attempted to contact Trump directly. He would not speculate whether Trump was the target of an assassination attempt.

Vice President Kamala Harris echoed his sentiments.

"[Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff] and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting," Harris said in a statement.

"We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action," said the vice president.

"Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence," she said.

Former President Barack Obama also spoke out in a message to X.

"There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt," Obama said.

Ivanka Trump also spoke out in a statement on X.

"Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country," said the former president's daughter.

"I love you Dad, today and always," she said.

Tesla founder Elon Musk wrote on X, "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

The Carter Center condemned the violence on Saturday, writing in a statement, "All Americans should be able to gather peaceably without fear of violence."

"Our thoughts are with President Trump and all those affected by this horrific act," said the Carter Center.

Donald Trump spoke out following the shooting and said he was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear. He sent condolences to loved ones of a person who was killed in the incident, and to the family of a person who was seriously injured.

The Secret Service confirmed in a statement that one spectator at the event was killed, and two were critically injured. The shooter was also confirmed dead, with Secret Service saying they neutralized the gunman.

Following the shooting, lawmakers issued responses calling for an end to violence.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he had been briefed on the incident and the law enforcement response and said he and his family were sending gratitude to law enfocement and praying for Trump's speedy recovery.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe."

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said he and his family were praying for former President Trump as he received medical treatment.

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio wrote on X saying, he was also praying for Trump and the attendees at the rally.