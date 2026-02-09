Ransom deadline passes as search continues for Savannah Guthrie’s mother

A ransom deadline demanding millions of dollars in cryptocurrency for the release of Nancy Guthrie has passed as investigators continue searching for the mother of “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

The note, received by KGUN, a Scripps News Group station in Tucson, demanded $6 million in Bitcoin and threatened Nancy Guthrie’s life if payment was not made by 5 p.m. local time Monday. Authorities have not verified the note’s authenticity or confirmed it was sent by her captors. They also have not said whether the Guthrie family sent the money in hopes of getting their mother back.

Hours before the deadline, Savannah Guthrie renewed her public plea for help, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We believe our mom is still out there,” Guthrie said on social media.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than a week. Authorities believe she was taken from her home against her will.

Savannah Guthrie, who has spoken publicly about her faith, thanked everyone for their prayers, but said she's now asking for even more help to bring this "nightmare" to an end.

“If you see anything, hear anything — if there’s anything at all that seems strange — please report it to law enforcement,” she said.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the resolution of the case.

