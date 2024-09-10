Motorcyclist survives crash after lying in a ditch for more than 12 hours

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was left lying in a ditch for more than 12 hours after crashing his motorcycle last week in Wisconsin.

The motorcyclist, identified as Alex Giemza, is still recovering in the hospital, according to his sister Kelly Giemza.

"Alex is the sweetest kid in the world," she said about her little brother.

Submitted Photo: Kelly Giemza Kelly Giemza was the first person to hug Alex following the crash. She said her little brother has a long road to recovery ahead but is awake and alert.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said Alex was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on I-43 near Beloit Road on Sept. 3 when he crashed into a ditch. The crash report said Alex was wearing a helmet with a tinted visor and, because it was dark, he lost his ability to clearly see the road.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on that Tuesday. However, Alex would lay in the ditch for more than 12 hours before good Samaritans noticed him just before noon the next day and called for help.

Kelly said two people stopped: A woman, whom the family has been able to personally thank, and a man who the family hopes hears their message.

"Thank you for stopping because my brother said he remembers hearing rush-hour traffic and remembers nobody stopping for a while," said Kelly.

Alex was rushed to the hospital where he now faces a long road to recovery.

Submitted

"His brain is there. He's awake. He is lucid and stuff but because of his injuries, he doesn't have feeling from the waist down because he hurt his spine," Kelly said.

His family said they're forever grateful to the people who called rescue crews to the scene.

"I'm happy that he's alive and that somebody stopped because you just don't know," Kelly said.

Alex's family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover medical costs, as Alex will likely be working on his recovery for several months.

Submitted Photo: Kelly Giemza

This story was originally published by Ryan Jenkins at Scripps News Milwaukee.