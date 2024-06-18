Massachusetts suffers statewide outage of its 911 services

Massachusetts’ 911 system experienced a statewide disruption Tuesday afternoon, making it impossible for people to reach emergency services as officials worked to identify what caused the outage.

Law enforcement agencies across the state advised citizens to use direct phone lines to contact their police departments and sheriff’s offices in the case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, the Boston Police Department and Boston Fire Department recommended people pull their nearest fire box to get emergency assistance.

The state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security first posted about the outage on X just after 2 p.m. ET.

The State 911 Department is aware of a disruption to the 911 system and is investigating the cause.



If you are experiencing an emergency, please use the direct line for your local police department.



— Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (@EOPSS) June 18, 2024

The cause of the outage is still under investigation, the office said.

A public safety alert was sent to residents’ phones to notify them about the 911 system outage around 2:45 p.m. ET, according to multiple reports.

The notification caused some confusion in other northeastern states, however, because residents in Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and New York also received the alert. Officials in those states have since clarified their emergency contact systems are operational, so it appears the outage is only affecting Massachusetts at this time.

The disruption comes at a time when the region is dealing with a period of extreme heat and the heat index could reach triple digits over the next couple of days. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency for the city on Monday, encouraging citizens to limit outdoor activities and take advantage of cooling centers opened around the city.