Man hospitalized after shark attack near San Diego

A 46-year-old California man has been hospitalized after a shark attack Sunday morning, city lifeguards told Scripps News San Diego.

Chief Jon Edelbrock said that the incident occurred around 9 a.m. Sunday while the man was training with a dozen other swimmers about 100 yards offshore from the Beach Safety Center in Del Mar, California.

He sustained significant injuries to his torso, left arm, and hand and was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. Lifeguard officials said he is expected to survive.

Animals and Insects Shark attacks are on the rise worldwide, scientists researching why Chris Conte

In accordance with California Marine Safety Chiefs Association and the California State University Long Beach Shark Lab protocols, lifeguards have closed Del Mar beaches for swimming and surfing. Signs have also been posted to notify beachgoers of the incident.

The water closure will remain in place until Tuesday.