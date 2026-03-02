State Department now urges Americans to leave Middle East countries as war intensifies

On Monday the U.S. State Department began urging Americans in Iran and nearby countries to leave due to the threat posed by the intensifying war.

Americans in Iran and in surrounding countries, including Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen should seek to leave "using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks," according to a message from a State Department official.

The @SecRubio @StateDept urges Americans to DEPART NOW from the countries below using available commercial transportation, due to serious safety risks. Americans who need State Department assistance arranging to depart via commercial means, CALL US 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444 (from… pic.twitter.com/vdplAik2Sq — Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar (@AsstSecStateCA) March 2, 2026

That message followed earlier guidance in which Americans in Iran and many of the affected countries were advised to shelter in place:

If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items.

Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help.

Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings.

The State Department is steering Americans toward the STEP program, which registers their trip abroad so they can receive updates from U.S. Embassies and other official department communication.

The State Department has provided contact numbers for Americans to reach emergency assistance.

One number is for the U.S. Embassy in Switzerland, because "the U.S. government does not have diplomatic or consular relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Swiss government, acting through its embassy in Tehran, serves as the protecting power for U.S. interests in Iran."

RELATED NEWS | Fourth US service member dies as conflict in Middle East intensifies

At least six U.S. service members have died as fighting in the Middle East intensifies, with Iran and its proxy forces launching retaliatory strikes against Israel and Arab states while U.S. and Israeli forces continue targeting sites inside Iran.

At least 555 people have been killed in Iran since the start of the latest round of strikes, according to Iranian officials.