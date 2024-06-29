Health officials alert residents about possible measles exposure in multiple states

Both theMassachusetts Department of Health and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services issued alerts warning residents about a confirmed case of measles from an international visitor that could have exposed others.

The individual, who has since returned to their home abroad, visited Hanover, New Hampshire and the campus of Dartmouth College. They also traveled through Boston to Amsterdam on June 22 and used public transportation while infectious in the U.S., and may have exposed others to the disease, the health department said.

State health departments said people who are not immune and visited any of the following locations on the specified dates and times may be at risk for developing measles:



June 20-22: Dartmouth College campus

June 20-22: The Hanover Inn on 2 E. Wheelock Street

June 20, 3 p.m.: Hanover Scoops on 57 S. Main Street

June 20-22: Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery located at 30 S. Main Street (one meal on an unknown date and time)

June 22: 11:40 a.m. Dartmouth Coach bus line departure from Hanover

June 22: Dartmouth College to Boston arriving at Logan Airport at approximately 2:40 p.m.

June 22: 2:40 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. Terminal E at Logan Airport

June 22: Flight KLM6016 from Boston to Amsterdam departing from Gate E5

“Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that has seen an increase in cases and outbreaks worldwide,” said Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein in a statement. “People who are not vaccinated are at greater risk of infection. The best way for people to protect themselves from this disease is to make sure they are vaccinated.”

Health department officials are working to contact people who may have been at high risk of exposure to the infected traveler.

The health department said measles is more easily spread than almost any other disease and it can stay in the air for up to two hours.

Early symptoms of measles occur 10 days to two weeks after exposure and may resemble a cold with fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, the health department said. A rash occurs on the skin, usually on the head first, two to four days after the initial symptoms develop.

If you were exposed and begin to develop symptoms, officials said you should call your healthcare provider before visiting an office, clinic or emergency department to limit the spread risk.