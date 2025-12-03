Alabama halts Black-focused and women's student magazines amid DEI crackdown

The University of Alabama has suspended two student magazines that focus on Black students and women, citing violations of federal guidance on diversity programs.

University officials told staff at "Nineteen Fifty-Six" and "Alice" magazines they could no longer operate under their current format. The decision follows a July memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi warning against unlawful DEI practices.

Vice President Steven Hood said the magazines were based on demographics and couldn't be supported by the public university.

Editors of both publications argued their magazines were open to all students, not just their target audiences.

The university says it will create a new campus lifestyle magazine that caters to all student identities as a replacement.

Alabama previously shuttered its diversity division after state lawmakers banned DEI programs at public institutions.

