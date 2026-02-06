'West Wing' star Timothy Busfield indicted on child sex charges in New Mexico

A New Mexico grand jury has indicted actor Timothy Busfield on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman announced the indictment Friday in a social media post.

Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Busfield over allegations of misconduct from when he was working as a director on the set of the TV series “The Cleaning Lady.”

Busfield has denied the allegations. He turned himself in to authorities and later was released from jail.

Busfield is best known for appearances in “The West Wing,” “Field of Dreams” and “Thirtysomething.”

Larry Stein, an attorney for Busfield, did not comment on the sexual contact charge in the indictment but said the grand jury declined to endorse grooming charges sought by prosecutors.

He said in a statement that a detention hearing already “exposed fatal weaknesses in the state’s evidence — gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure.”