Investigators recover gloves, seek neighborhood video in Nancy Guthrie case

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office said it has recovered gloves as part of its investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, co-host of the "Today" show.

Investigators are analyzing the gloves to determine whether they match those worn by a masked man seen on surveillance video at Nancy Guthrie’s home the morning she was abducted.

FBI Masked individual at Nancy Guthrie's home before her disappearance.

Guthrie has been missing for nearly two weeks, and authorities are continuing to seek the public’s help.

The sheriff’s office issued a neighborhood alert asking residents to submit any video recorded within a 2-mile radius of her home between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2 that could assist in the investigation. Officials said they are seeking footage showing vehicles, vehicle traffic, pedestrians or anything residents consider unusual or potentially relevant to the case.

On Thursday, authorities were seen putting up a white tent near Nancy Guthrie's front door. It's unclear what exactly investigators were doing behind the tent. DNA testing previously confirmed that the blood found on Nancy Guthrie’s front porch belonged to the 84-year-old. It's also where the masked man was seen on video.

Tent goes up outside Nancy Guthrie's home

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the resolution of the case.

FBI Billboards are being posted “around the country” as part of the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother, authorities said Thursday.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie is holding out hope that her mother will be found. She posted a throwback video on social media of her mother.

The video is captioned, "Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope."