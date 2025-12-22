Epstein file release sparks Capitol Hill outrage, contempt threat against Bondi

The fallout over Friday’s release of the Epstein files by the Justice Department continues to ripple through Capitol Hill, with some lawmakers threatening to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt for failing to meet a congressional deadline to release all the files.

The newly public documents related to the convicted sex offender include flight logs naming President Donald Trump. But many files were heavily redacted, frustrating lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The law’s co-sponsors — Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. — are now threatening contempt proceedings against Bondi.

Bondi on Sunday defended the DOJ’s cooperation, saying the agency will continue working to ensure justice is served.

“The Department of Justice previously stated we will bring charges against anyone involved in the trafficking and exploitation of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims,” Bondi said in a statement. “We reaffirm this commitment, and ask any victim to please come forward with any information pertaining to any individuals who engaged in illicit activity at their expense. We have met with many victims and victims groups, and will continue to do so if more reach out.”

While President Trump remains in Florida for an extended holiday, one newly released photo from the files showing a younger Trump generated questions over the weekend when the DOJ briefly removed it from its website before reposting a day later without explanation.

Department of Justice Document from the Department of Justice's release of files related to its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein features two images in a desk showing Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. James Clayburn, D-S.C., voiced doubts that the redacted documents will ever be fully released.

“I don’t expect them to ever release the documents because I don’t think the Supreme Court will ever make them do it,” he said.

Former President Bill Clinton was featured prominently in the file release but his spokesperson said he is being made a “scapegoat” by the Justice Department. Clinton has long denied any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said Sunday that Clinton “should address” the newly uncovered photographs.

