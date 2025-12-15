Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

New video shows person of interest sought in deadly Brown University shooting

Without a suspect in custody, security in Providence and at Brown has been beefed up, but no shelter is in effect.
A person of interest who was detained on Sunday has since been released. (Scripps News)
Police seek public’s help as Brown University shooting suspect still on the run
Screenshot 2025-12-15 at 12.47.54 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

New surveillance video shows a person of interest police are seeking in connection with the deadly mass shooting at Brown University.

The footage shows a person dressed in black walking on a sidewalk at 4:07 p.m. on Saturday, minutes after authorities said they received the first call about the shooting.

This is the second video released by police showing a person dressed in all black in the area.

After the first video was made public on Saturday, police detained a person of interest. However, that individual was released late Sunday after officials said the evidence now “points in a different direction.”

RELATED STORY | 'Really angry': Parkland survivor recounts Brown University mass shooting

Without a suspect in custody, security in Providence and at Brown has been beefed up, but no shelter is in effect.

Two people were killed and nine others were injured in Saturday's attack. One victim remains in critical condition, seven others are listed as critical but stable, and another person has been discharged from a local hospital.

The shooting occurred in the Barus and Holley engineering building as final exams were taking place.

The school's president announced that most in-person exams are now canceled and only essential employees need to report to campus this week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg