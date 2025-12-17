New video gives clearest look yet at person of interest in Brown University shooting

Police in Providence, Rhode Island, released enhanced video of a person of interest in the Brown University mass shooting.

The video clips show the man walking along the streets near the school. Police also released a map showing where the person of interest was seen on surveillance cameras.

The FBI says the man is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

Providence Police Department Map where the Brown University shooting person of interest has been seen.

Police also released new images on Wednesday of a person they want to speak with in connection with the mass shooting at Brown University.

Providence Police Department Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying and speaking to the individual shown in the image. He was apparently in proximity to the person of interest in the Brown shooting.

The images show a person in a blue jacket, carrying a bag and holding a water bottle. Police say they want to speak to the individual because they were in the vicinity of the person of interest in the case.

Two people were killed in the mass shooting. The victims were identified as 19-year-old Ella Cook, vice president of Brown’s College Republicans, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a freshman from Virginia.

Nine others were injured in the shooting. All but two remain hospitalized.