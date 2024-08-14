Police investigate quadruple shooting on Virginia State University campus

Officers said they found four individuals that were shot on the Virginia State University campus just after midnight Wednesday.

In a press release, Chesterfield County Police said the four victims were found on Boisseau Street at about 12:30 a.m. after responding to a report of shots fired.

All of the victims are expected to survive with non-life threatening injuries.

“At this time the investigation indicates none of the victims are currently enrolled for the fall 2024 semester. Contrary to reports, no officers discharged their firearms during this incident,” police said.

Detectives said they have identified multiple suspects and charges are pending.

The campus was closed to the public after the shooting and was reopened about five hours later.

“There is no further threat to the VSU community in relation to this incident,” police said.

Scripps News Richmond witnessed officers wrap crime scene tape around the parking lot near Daniel Gymnasium.

Detectives were seen collecting evidence into paper bags nearly six hours after the shooting.

Details about what led to the shooting or the circumstances around the crime were not released.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804)748-0660.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Richmond.