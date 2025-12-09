One dead, one hospitalized after shooting at Kentucky State University, officials say

One person was killed and another was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, according to local police.

The Frankfort Police Department said the surviving victim was in “stable but critical condition.”

In a Tuesday press conference, both victims were confirmed to be students at the school.

Police said they had taken one suspect, characterized as an "active aggressor," into custody. The suspect in the shooting was not a student at the school.

Kentucky State University acknowledged the shooting in a statement on Tuesday afternoon:

"Two Kentucky State University students were shot, and we are heartbroken to report that one of the students succumbed to their injuries. The second student is in stable but critical condition and receiving medical care," the statement read.

"Out of respect for both students and their families, the University will not release identifying or additional medical information at this time. We are in close contact with the families and are providing every available support to them."

Frankfort is located about 25 miles west of Lexington.

