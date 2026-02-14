Officials share more about gloves and DNA found during Nancy Guthrie investigation

Officials in Arizona shared more details Friday as they continue the search for Nancy Guthrie.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office said several gloves have been recovered as part of the investigation, with the closest being found about two miles from Guthrie's residence.

Officials said no gloves were recovered from on the property or inside the house, contrary to earlier unconfirmed reports.

The gloves and other evidence have been sent for laboratory analysis, including DNA testing.

Officials said DNA belonging to someone other than Nancy Guthrie or her close contacts was recovered at an unspecified location on the property.

The sheriff’s office issued a neighborhood alert this week asking residents to submit any video recorded within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's home between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2 that could assist in the investigation. Officials said they are seeking footage showing vehicles, vehicle traffic, pedestrians or anything residents consider unusual or potentially relevant to the case.

The FBI on Thursday increased the reward to $100K for any information on her whereabouts or the arrest and conviction of Guthrie's suspected kidnapper.

The FBI's Phoenix branch also released new identifying details on the suspect, including pictures of a black backpack that's believed to be in their possession.

"The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build," the statement read. "In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack."

