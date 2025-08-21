NBA player's father arrested in connection to stabbing at Las Vegas park

The father of an NBA player has been arrested in connection to a stabbing at a Las Vegas park that left one person in critical condition.

Quenton Marselles Brown, 57, was arrested and is now being held on a charge of attempted murder. He is the father of Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown.

According to the arrest report obtained by the Scripps News Group in Las Vegas, it all started when the victim was sitting in the car with his girlfriend at All American Park. The girlfriend told police Brown parked his SUV next to them, and when he got out and opened his passenger side door, it hit her vehicle.

The victim got out of the car to see what the damage was, and tensions escalated between him and Brown. At one point, the girlfriend told police, Brown asked the victim if he wanted to go, and the victim said yes before walking away. The girlfriend surmised he was walking to an open area to fight.

While the victim's back was turned, Brown pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in his back. As the victim turned around, Brown grabbed his right shoulder and hit him several times in the abdomen, according to the arrest report. The victim fought back and tried to run away.

The girlfriend said she yelled at him to get back in the car, and they drove away while calling 911. They stopped at a store to wait for an ambulance, which eventually arrived and took the victim to a local hospital.

Multiple witnesses were interviewed by police, with many describing a scene of a larger Black man and a smaller Asian man fighting, and the smaller man bleeding profusely from his abdomen. One witness even described that the victim's insides were hanging out when he lifted up the front of his shirt. The witnesses also identified Brown as the suspect.

The attending physician for the victim told police he sustained stab wounds in the middle of his back and his upper right chest, a defensive wound to his left hand, a slice that led to a partial removal of his digestive system, eviscerated bowels and a broken right rib that may require surgery.

Brown declined to be interviewed, but records showed he had a prior arrest in 2016 for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Multiple people witnessed Brown, who is 7 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds, hit the victim first while he was walking away and had his back turned, so police said Brown did not act in self-defense.

This story was originally published by Yolanda Cruz with the Scripps News Group in Las Vegas.