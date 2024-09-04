Man charged with murder in connection to deaths of California couple at nudist resort

A man has been charged with murder in connection to the deaths and disappearance of two of his neighbors in a Southern California nudist community.

The San Bernardino County District’s Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday during a press conference that 62-year-old Michael Royce Sparks was charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances. He is being held without bail.

The special circumstance allegation will make him eligible for a sentence of life without parole, the district attorney’s office said. Sparks was due for a court appearance on Wednesday, but the arraignment had to be rescheduled after he could not be transported due to “medical reasons.”

RELATED STORY | Laci Peterson's mother speaks out against her former son-in-law Scott's bid for a new murder trial

Officials said Sparks was arrested last week after human remains were found in a concrete bunker under a home at Olive Dell Ranch, described as an RV park and family-friendly nudist resort, in Redlands, California.

The remains are believed to be those of 79-year-old Daniel Menard and 73-year-old Stephanie Menard, a couple who was reported missing by a friend after last being seen at their home on Aug. 24. Their pet dog, named Cuddles, was also missing.

The identification of the remains has not been confirmed, and it is unclear how long they were under the home.

The Redlands Police Department said it does not believe there were any other victims.