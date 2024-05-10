Bilingual teachers organization names its 2024 US Teacher of the Year

A Virginia public school is now calling one of its teachers the best bilingual educator in the United States.

Vivian Rivera-Maysonet is the fourth-grade Spanish dual-language immersion teacher at Elizabeth Scott Elementary in the state's Chesterfield County, which borders Virginia's capital of Richmond. It's the only school in the area to offer Spanish dual-language immersion.

"Every classroom is full of children that are being empowered with bilingualism," Rivera-Maysonet said. “So how are we not going to be happy about that when they are our future?"

The National Association of Bilingual Education named Rivera-Maysonet their Teacher of the Year for 2024.

"We're creating a wonderful space," Rivera-Maysonet said. "A safe space for our children to learn a second language."

She joined the Elizabeth Scott Elementary faculty in 2020. She previously taught English in Puerto Rico, before the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

In 2022, Rivera-Maysonet was also selected as Teacher of the Year for Chesterfield County Public Schools.

This story was originally published by Rob Cardwell at Scripps News Richmond.