Person of interest sought in 'active shooter' incident in Kentucky

Authorities in Kentucky are searching for a person of interest in an "active shooter" incident in Laurel County, which is about 80 miles south of Lexington.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office was attempting to locate 32-year-old Joseph Couch, who they believe was armed and dangerous.

Saint Joseph London hospital released a statement saying, "We are devastated by the events that occurred along 75 in Laurel County, Kentucky Saturday night. We're thinking of our friends and neighbors during this difficult time and praying for those who have been impacted."

The sheriff's office said earlier that "numerous" people were shot in the incident.

Authorities said there were at least 7 injuries, with multiple people shot, but no deaths were immediately confirmed.

Interstate 75 was shut down for about two hours following the shooting but has since reopened.

Meanwhile, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was receiving updates about the shooting and would provide more information as it becomes available.

"I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible," Beshear stated. "Please pray for everyone involved."

RELATED STORY | Teen charged with killing 4 at Georgia high school and father appear in court