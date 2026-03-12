Old Dominion shooter previously convicted of trying to support ISIS

A shooting Thursday at Old Dominion University in Virginia that left at least two people dead — including the gunman — is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

The shooter, identified as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, was sentenced in 2016 to 11 years in prison for attempting to support the Islamic State but was released in December 2024. Jalloh, who died in Thursday's attack, was a former member of the Army National Guard.

Dominique Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI Norfolk field office, said at a press conference Thursday that Jalloh shouted "Allahu Akbar" before opening fire. She credited ROTC members in the classroom for subduing Jalloh but did not elaborate on how he died, only saying that "he was not shot."

"If not for them, I'm not sure what else he may have done," she said. "But that's exactly — they confronted him, they subdued him and he was no longer able to conduct any further attack."

WATCH | FBI provides update on Old Dominion University shooting

FBI gives press briefing on Old Dominion shooting incident

University officials initially believed two people had been injured in the attack, but a third victim later arrived at a hospital. All three victims are affiliated with the university.

Officials have not yet released the identity of one victim who was killed. However, officials did confirm two of the individuals were part of ODU’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.

RELATED STORY | US cyberattack linked to Iran raises concerns about security on the home front

Old Dominion University's website says the site of the shooting, Constant Hall, serves as the hub for the College of Business. Classes at the university have been canceled for the rest of Thursday and students were asked to avoid Constant Hall as the investigation continues.

In the meantime, anyone with information can submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger thanked first responders and urged people in the community to follow guidance from local law enforcement.

"I have spoken with university leadership. My Administration remains in close contact with local emergency responders as state support is being mobilized to assist ODU and Norfolk," Spanberger said in a statement.

Old Dominion University is a public research university in Norfolk, Virginia, with about 23,000 students. Founded in 1930 as an extension of the College of William & Mary, it offers more than 200 degree programs and is located near the Chesapeake Bay.