Update on West Guth Park improvements

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX- — As neighbors attend West Guth Park, they can see new amenities such as the skate park, new seating areas around the play ground and more coming to fruition.

However, many are asking the same question: What other projects are coming and when will they be completed?

District 1 Councilman Everett Roy said that he's looking forward to many other amenities that are expected to come to the Park.

"We're having a dog park that they're going to be working on," he said. "In addition to that, there's gonna be some new shade structures at the pool and a picnic area. Of course, as we talked about this before, but the actual police substation's will be there too. "A lot good things are coming to West Guth Park.

KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone reached out to Parks and Recreation and they gave a timeline of when these projects are expected to be done but no exact dates.

Roy said that about $1.6 million is being put into the skate park and more funds will be dedicated to other improvements as well.

However, he doesn't want the projects at Guth to overshadow the other parks in the district.

"I'm excited because not only do we have West Guth Park, but we're working on Labonte," Roy said. "So, when you take a look at the parks we are privileged to have out in the district, and that's not even including the downtown parks and the parks on North Beach, we're pretty blessed in district 1 to have great parks."

Roy said he expects the completion of all of projects here at West Guth Park to be done in about 12-18 months.

While work continues, KRIS 6 News will keep you informed on new developments and openings as they occur.

