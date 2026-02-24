62-year-old man dead after barricading himself inside Odem home

UPDATE 6:30 A.M.

A 62-year-old man is dead after barricading himself inside his home according to Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

According to Rivera, his office received a call of someone being shot at near CR 1876, known as Bethel Estates.

A female victim, her spouse and child were in their car when they stopped to check for the mail. The suspect, identified as Jesus P. Ybanez and a family member, began shooting at them.

The family's car was struck multiple times while a child was in the back seat.

An Odem-Edroy ISD school bus was also dropping off students at the time of the shooting. According to Rivera, the female victim took cover inside the bus.

Deputies arrived on the scene moments later.

The suspect opened fire again, and deputies returned fire. The suspect then reentered the home and barricaded himself inside.

DPS attempted to several broadcasts ordering the suspect to surrender. Following these attempts, DPS breached the door of the mobile home with an armored vehicle.

The suspect was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Sheriff Office's CID team is still processing the crime scene alongside the Texas Rangers. Sheriff Rivera offering condolences to the family of the suspect.

UPDATE 8:10 P.M.

Mayor David Maldonado says the scene is still active as a man has barricaded himself inside a home on County Road 1876.

"Just received an update the subject is still barricaded. The situation is still active with law enforcement in the area," Maldonado wrote on social media. "I will keep you all updated as I receive more information."

"Stay away from the area and allow law enforcement to do their job," Maldonado added.

UPDATE 6:28 P.M.

An email has been provided to KRIS 6 News by a parent of an Odem-Edroy ISD student.

The email, sent out at 5:47 p.m. reads, "All students are accounted for and safe in the issue involving the orange school bus (Bus #21) on County Road 1876."

ORIGINAL STORY:

An armed man is barricaded inside a home on County Road 1876 in Odem after a shots fired call, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Rob Mallory.

Mallory said there are no known injuries.

The suspect's last known location is surrounded by law enforcement. County Road 1876 is closed as the situation remains active.

"Right now he's just barricaded inside his house, basically," Mallory said.

Mallory said DPS is assisting another agency that is leading the response. Authorities are working to get the suspect to come out of the home.

Mayor David Maldonado took to social media with the following, "I’m sure everyone is aware of the law-enforcement activity going on outside of Odem on 5th street heading South to Bethel Estates. This is an ongoing and very active situation so please do not go in that direction and stay away from the area."

The mayor added he is in contact with San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

