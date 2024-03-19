Turn cold butter into a soft spread with these must-have kitchen gadgets

Who doesn’t loathe the frustrating experience of trying to spread cold butter on toast, only to end up tearing your bread to shreds? If you like to eat your buttered toast first thing in the morning and don’t have time to let your butter thaw (who does?), you’re in luck. There’s a product or two out there that will make all your butter-spreading dreams come true.

A butter mill takes cold, hard butter and turns it into a soft spread in just seconds. All you have to do is stick your butter into the mill and twist the knob on the base. The butter comes out grated in soft, quick-melting ribbons, making it easily spreadable using a knife.

Presto Mill for Chilled Butter

$29.99 at Amazon

The butter mill is also a case of sorts, meaning you can store your butter inside it between uses — no need to load it up every time you want to butter some bread. When you are ready to wash it between sticks of butter, this butter mill is dishwasher safe and easy to clean.

MORE: Does butter expire? Here’s how to know whether butter has gone bad

Simple Preader 3-in-1 Butter Spreader

$9.44 at Amazon

If you’re looking for something even quicker and easier, try this literal butter knife, which has tiny holes along one edge that act akin to a butter mill, quickly turning cold butter into easy-melting ribbons. Then just flip it over and use the traditional edge to spread the butter across your toast, pancake, waffle or whatever else you find on your breakfast plate.

Matte Aqua Cafe Butter Bell Crock

$29.95 at Butter Bell

For the true butter connoisseur who’s looking for even more accoutrements, consider this handsome butter crock from L. Tremain, the makers of the original Butter Bell butter crock. The company guarantees it’ll keep your butter fresh and spreadable for weeks, even without refrigeration. It’s dishwasher safe, made of New Bone China and holds one stick (the equivalent of a half cup) of butter.

Food Huggers Butter Cover

$5.99 at Amazon

MORE: How to make your own butter at home

Or, go even more simple with this silicone cap meant to cover the end of your stick of butter. Just pop it on and toss the whole stick in the fridge — it can even stand upright to save precious fridge space.

Turn cold butter into a soft spread with these must-have kitchen gadgets originally appeared on Simplemost.com