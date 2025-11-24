Veterans from across the Coastal Bend filled the parking lot at Mike Shaw Toyota on Friday, some arriving before sunrise, all hoping to take home a free turkey — and to receive a simple thank you for their service.

Turkeys for Troops helps 2,000 Coastal Bend veterans

This year marks the ninth annual “Turkeys for Troops” event, started by dealership owner Mike Shaw, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam.

What began as a small gesture to honor fellow service members has grown significantly over the years.

The event has expanded from giving away 1,000 turkeys in its early days to 2,000 turkeys this year.

As veterans showed their identification and picked up their holiday bird, many said the gesture goes far beyond a meal.

“It’s a blessed thing, you know. Times are hard for people right now, so it’s nice, man. I appreciate everything they’re doing for us right now. Any little help, helps,” one veteran told KRIS 6 News.

The event was scheduled to wrap up at 6 p.m., but staff said they planned to continue distributing turkeys until every last one was gone.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.