Trump loses bid to move hush-money case to federal court

A judge ruled on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump's hush-money case will not be moved to federal court.

Trump's attorneys filed the request following their client's 34-count indictment for falsifying New York business records in an effort to conceal potentially damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The attorneys argued that the case should be moved from state court to federal court because some of the alleged actions took place while he was already president.

However, District Court Judge Alvin Hellerstein said, "Trump has failed to show that the conduct charged by the Indictment is for or relating to any act performed by or for the President."

A trial date in the case has not been set, but Trump is due for an in-person hearing in December.

This is not the only criminal case Trump is facing. He's also been federally charged in the mishandling of classified documents case in Florida.

Additionally, Trump revealed on Tuesday that he was notified that he is the target of an investigation into the events of January 6, 2021, when a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The former president said the target letter means he will likely be indicted.

In every criminal case, Trump has maintained his innocence and claimed he is being subjected to a political "witch hunt."

