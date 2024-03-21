These lipstick colors are trending in spring

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Spring has sprung, but are you ready to update your makeup look for the season? Lipstick is a great place to start.

To find out which lipstick trends will dominate this spring, we spoke to professional makeup artists about their predictions for the biggest lipstick colors for spring. If you’re wondering whether a bold red or a neutral gloss will be big as the weather warms, here’s what we found out.

Glossy And Shiny

Adobe

Throw away your matte lipsticks (or at least store them away until fall) because this spring is all about high gloss. Celebrity makeup artist and Stila Cosmetics Global Beauty Director Charlie Riddle predicts ombre nudes and fruit color pops will be the stylish lip looks this season. He says glossy products both look and feel good on your lips, making them a double win.

To achieve the look, Riddle recommends combining a great lip liner or stain with a lip oil. One of his favorite current combos is Stila’s Calligraphy Lip Stain in Michelle, used as a liner and to fill in the lips, followed by Stila’s Heaven’s Dew Gel Lip Oil in Super Nova.

Pro tip: Riddle recommends letting the lip stain dry for 60 seconds and then removing it with a makeup wipe. This leaves you with a cherry flush of color that you can top off with the oil for a super-lustrous look.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

$25 at Ulta

Start the glossy look with this lip liner in Lovetrap, a peachy brown shade. It’s waterproof and no-smudge, with a matte finish that is designed to last for six hours.

Stila Plumping Lip Glaze

$24 at Ulta

Then top with this plumping glaze in Toffee, which will create a sultry yet understated pout that looks great on all skin tones. You’ll also get a hint of mint flavor.

Clear And Translucent

Adobe

Sticking with the glossy theme, NYC-based celebrity makeup artist Heather Adessa Spadaro, CEO and founder of the Makeup + Hair Co., says shiny, barely-there lips will be on-trend. As she preps bridal clients for wedding season, many are requesting bold eyes paired with very glossy, sheer lips. If you want to try a gloss with no color at all, Addessa Spadaro likes Glossier High-Shine Lip Gloss in Clear or Holographic.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

$21 at Sephora

Snag this gloss in the hue Glass Slipper to hop on the clear trend. Formulated with shea butter, this non-sticky product with a peach-vanilla scent will also help keep your lips super-soft.

Nars Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss

$28 at Nordstrom

Get mirror-like shine with this clear gloss in Triple X. It’s designed to hydrate lips for up to eight hours with a formula that includes pomegranate flower complex, jojoba oil, vitamin E-infused raspberry seed oil and more.

3. Big And Bold

Adobe

If you’re looking for more drama, you’re in luck. At the complete opposite end of the spectrum, Adessa Spadaro also predicts bold lip looks will be just as popular as clear and shiny this spring. Talk about extremes! A classic bold red never goes out of style. Adessa Spadaro especially likes Chanel Rouge Allure Laque in Timeless if you want to rock a signature statement lip.

MORE: World’s oldest known lipstick dates back to the Bronze Age

Mac Retro Matte Lipstick

$23 at Mac Cosmetics

Go for classic glamour with thismatte red lipstick in Ruby Woo. The timeless, long-lasting shade goes with everything from jeans and a tee to an evening gown.

Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Transfer-Proof Lipstick

$47 at Dior Beauty

Formulated for 12 hours of wear, this matte liquid lipstick in Forever Glam will give you a red-carpet-ready look, even if you’re just headed to the grocery store. It offers intense color and a barely-there feel.

4. Playful Shades

Adobe

Want your lips to take center stage? Beauty and fashion influencer Michelle Tan says she expects to see a lot of creative and vibrant lip hues like electric pinks, fiery oranges and bright purples, which infuse your look with a pop of color and personality. The key to making these unconventional lip looks work is wearing them with confidence. Check out Mac Cosmetics Amplified Lipstick in Violetta to make your lips the center of attention this spring.

Milani Color Statement Lipstick

$12.99 at Amazon

Let your lips do the talking with thiscreamy yet lightweight lipstick in Rose Hip. A bright pop of pink is the perfect finish to any spring makeup look. It has moisturizing properties, too.

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Cream Lipstick

$4.86 (was $7.99) at Amazon

Rock this fun citrus shade, Orange AF, to show your daring side this spring. The dermatologist-tested formula promises not to bleed, feather or dry out lips.

5. Retro Lips

Adobe

Tan also predicts the return of classic, retro-inspired lip looks. Vintage shades like rich reds, soft corals, and muted mauves are on the menu in spring 2024.

“Paired with winged eyeliner and sculpted brows, these iconic lip colors add a touch of Hollywood charm to any makeup look,” says Tan.

Pull off a ’60 mod vibe with Nars Cosmetics Lipstick – Satin Finish in Orgasm.

Gucci Long Lasting Satin Lipstick

$47 at Sephora

Look marvelous in mauve with this long-lasting lipstick in Mary Mauve. The feminine shade is perfect for spring. It’s also long-lasting and packaged in an Art Deco-style gold tube.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick

$6.97 at Amazon

This beloved cosmetics brand is a classic for a reason. Grab this vibrant lipstick in Lovers Coral to complete your retro vibe and get the benefits of vitamin E and avocado as well.

6. “No Lipstick” Lipstick

Adobe

Similar to the glossy and clear trends, makeup artist Azesha Ramcharan anticipates the “no lipstick” lipstick look will be in vogue this spring. To achieve the effortless style, Ramcharan advises starting with exfoliated lips and lip balm so the lip color glides on easily. She recommends Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Oil for a fresh and natural pout.

Clinique Almost Lipstick

$25 at Clinique

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey has become a cult favorite for its ability to flatter every face. The subtle color plays up your lips’ natural shade.

Perricone MD No Makeup Lipstick

$21.26 at Walmart

Get a subtle flush of natural color that doubles as skincare for your lips with this No Makeup Lipstick in Original Pink. Formulated with SPF 15, the hydrating formula will keep your pout looking healthy and youthful.

7. Multi-Use Lip and Cheek Products

Adobe

Ever run out of blush and use lipstick on your cheeks in a pinch? This beauty hack has inspired many multi-use products that are designed to be used as both cheek and lip color. Ramcharan says these convenient items will make a splash this season. Bonus: you can even save a little money since you’re getting two products in one. She recommends Rose Inc Cream Blush Refillable Cheek & Lip Color.

MORE: The best tinted lip balms for adding color back to aging lips

ILIA Multi-Stick

$36 at Ilia

This two-in-one product provides a buildable wash of color for both lips and cheeks. It comes in a variety of versatile shades and has a creamy, moisturizing feel.

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick

$24 at Sephora

The nourishing formula of this two-in-one multitasker will give you a natural finish. It comes in several nourishing colors to help you pull off any spring style.

These lipstick colors are trending in spring originally appeared on Simplemost.com