This zip tie hack cleans up your broom storage

Nothing is more satisfying than a bright, tidy kitchen with a place for everything, and everything in its place. But finding a place to tuck away your broom can be a struggle, especially if you live in smaller quarters or if you have an open floor plan that doesn’t offer many nooks and crannies.

But it turns out there is a very inexpensive trick that will make it easy for you to store your broom. All you need to help you maintain your clean kitchen aesthetic is a zip tie. Zip ties can be found on Amazon, with a 100-piece zip tie kit coming in at around $5.99. You can also find them at your local hardware store like Home Depot.

To try this hack, take a zip tie and thread it through the hole on top of your broom. Of course, the purpose of this hole is to help you hang your broom, but if you’ve ever tried to actually use it in that manner, you know that it can often end in frustration. Oftentimes the hole is too narrow or the broom just won’t lay flat against the wall.

Jenn Fields/Simplemost

But now that you have slipped a zip tie through the hole, your broom problems just got swept away (pun intended).

You can now hang your broom up in whichever way best suits your kitchen floor plan and your cleaning habits. You can use a simple plastic hook, or even just a nail. You can also try these minimalist yet sturdy hooks from Wayfair which have almost a perfect 5-star rating from happy customers.

If you’re short on storage space, you might consider using a hook solution like this set from Amazon.

It offers a shelf for storage on top, which you can use for cooking utensils, spices or even cleaning supplies. The hooks are removable so you can hang as much as you want or simply just use one for your broom.

