The 14th annual Paddle for Parkinson's race makes a huge splash at Billish Park

NORTH PADRE ISLAND, TX — The 14th annual Paddle for Parkinson's race kicked off Saturday at Billish Park on the Island. All proceeds from this event went towards funding research to find a cure for Parkinson's disease.

The race began at 9 a.m. with participants paddling a 2.5-mile loop. The loop started at Billish Park to a turnaround area at the Padre Island Yacht Club and back to a finish line at the Billish Park Boat Ramp.

Fernando Arevalo Members of the Flour Bluff Rotary Club were at this event to help Paddlers out of the water



Paddlers got to use one or two-person kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, row boats, canoes, or anything that is powered by a paddle or peddle.

“The organizer of the event, Mona Singleterry, her brother has Parkinson’s. That is why she started the event 14 years ago, to help other families in the Coastal Bend area, work with family members and friends them understand this disease and hopefully one find a cure,” said Elaine Motl (the Public Relations chair for Paddle for Parkinson’s)

After crossing the finish line, the paddlers received a participation medal. Spectators and participants then headed across the street to Billish Park for some BBQ and live music. Booths were also set up with information about Parkinson's Disease and support groups for people with the disease.

