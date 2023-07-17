Taylor Swift's re-recorded album "Speak Now" debuts at No. 1

Taylor Swift is dominating the Billboard 200 charts.

Her re-recorded album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" debuted at No. 1, marking the biggest week for any album this year, according to Billboard.

"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" reportedly accounted for more than 700,000 units, which is a mix of traditional album sales streams and song downloads.

This is Swift's 12th No. 1 album, earning her the honor of having the most No. 1 albums among female solo artists. She was previously tied with Barbra Streisand.

That's not the only accomplishment for Swift this week. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer now has four albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. Joining "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" are "Midnights," "Lover" and "Folklore"

She's the first artist to accomplish the feat since Herb Alpert in 1966.

SEE MORE: Everything you need to know about 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

"Speak Now" was originally released in 2010 with her label, at the time, Big Machine Records. Swift vowed to re-record all of her albums that were released by Big Machine Records after she found out it was sold to Scooter Braun, who she called "manipulative."

Braun has since admitted to making mistakes during his purchase of Big Machine Records and said he's learned from the ordeal.

Swift, for her part, has gone on to be one of the most successful women in music. In addition to massive album sales, her "The Eras Tour" is packing huge stadiums across the country. In Denver on Friday and Saturday, more than 75,000 "Swifties" showed up to each of her shows.

SEE MORE: Taylor Swift makes 'generous' food bank donation before Denver show

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com