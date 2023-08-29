Suarez is first GOP presidential candidate to suspend 2024 campaign

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspended his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday.

"While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains," Suarez said.

The mayor, who did not secure enough support to appear in the first Republican presidential debate of the season last week, acknowledged that his message has failed to break through.

To qualify for the first debate, Suarez would have needed to be at 1% in eligible polls and have at least 40,000 donors. It was only going to get harder to qualify for a second debate, for which the thresholds are expected to be raised.

As the sole Latino candidate, Suarez, 45, was attempting to convince voters that he could provide a different perspective than the other candidates in the race. Going forward, Suarez said he will continue to support his community.

"I will continue to amplify the voices of the Hispanic community — the fastest-growing voting group in our country," he stated. "The Left has taken Hispanics for granted for far too long, and it is no surprise that so many are finding a home in America’s conservative movement."

With Suarez out of the race, 13 Republicans are still vying for the nomination.

Former President Donald Trump continues to lead the field by double-digits in numerous polls despite facing 91 criminal counts in four different cases.

