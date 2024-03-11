Stores sell out of Trader Joe's mini tote bags after viral fame

Trader Joe's new mini tote bags are apparently the latest must-have item.

The bags, which retail for $2.99, debuted in February, but have recently gained popularity on TikTok — with influencers hyping the totes.

Numerous videos online show people grabbing as many bags as they can. The totes are so popular, numerous stores are sold out.

The mini tote bags are similar to Trader Joe's classic canvas bags, but they are a lot smaller, coming in at 11 inches tall by 6 inches wide.

"The size is ideal for smaller shopping trips, to pick up those few items you forgot the first time around," Trader Joe's said when the bags debuted.

The tote bags have been spotted on eBay for considerably more than their retail value. One listing has a "buy now" price of $400.

For those who missed out on the opportunity to snag a bag at Trader Joe's, it may be a while before more are available. Associates at numerous Trader Joe's locations told Scripps News that they likely won't get another shipment until the end of the year.

The popularity of the tote bags is reminiscent of the increased demand for Stanley cups. The brand also got a big boost this year due to the buzz on social media.

