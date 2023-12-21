Welcome to Aggieland, Refugio's Campbell signs with Texas A&M football and track

REFUGIO, Texas — Refugio's Ernest Campbell, also known as 'The Flash', is currently the fastest high school sprinter in Texas running a 10.22 100 meter dash. After a long journey, Campbell made the decision to sign with Texas A&M University in track and field and football.

"The players said this is where you want to be at, A&M," Campbell, Refugio senior four-star wide receiver, defensive back and sprinter, said. "I like the coaches, even though with the new coaching staff. I talked to the offensive coordinator Coach (Collin) Klein and head coach (Mike) Elko. They were just great."

The three-time 100 meter dash state champion and football state runner-up is prepared for this moment because of help from his Refugio coaches.

"Getting to be his position coach and getting to be the track coach he's made me look good for a long time," Adam Spiegleman, Refugio track and field head coach, said. "He's been blessed with a lot of talent, but the effort that he puts in and the hard work he's earned everything that he's got."

Campbell credits his parents for helping him get through the tough practices and more.

"To see a kid who would like cry sometimes because he didn't want to go and play because it was cold outside to be like I want to play in the cold," Natasha Campbell, Ernest's mother, said. "It's okay, I don't care. When it comes to summer track he used to hate being in the heat, now he loves going to the track. It's great."

Coming from Refugio, a small school, the 5-foot-7.5 athlete wants others to know that even when the odds are stacked against you that hard work makes it possible.

"Speaking for the small people, don't let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do," Campbell said. "I proved everybody wrong that I can play football and run track. I'm a small guy, so if y'all become small don't worry."

Campbell chose to stay with Texas A&M because the coaches will allow him to focus on football in the fall and track in the spring.