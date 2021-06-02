Virginia Tech football player Isi Etute charged with second-degree murder

BLACKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia Tech football player from Hampton Roads was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with the death of a Blacksburg resident.

Virginia Tech officials said Isimemen Etute, who is from Virginia Beach, is a freshman at the school. WTKR reported that he attended Cox High School.

Etute has been charged with second-degree murder.

Blacksburg Police have identified the victim as 40-year-old Jerry Smith of Blacksburg; his death has been ruled as a homicide. They say he and Etute knew each other.

The university said in the case of a felony arrest, they have the authority to put a student on immediate interim suspension.

Etute has been suspended from the team, effective immediately.

Blacksburg Police are continuing to lead this ongoing investigation, and university officials say they will assist law enforcement agencies in working the case.

"The Virginia Tech and Town of Blacksburg communities are united in our shared concern for the welfare of all. Together, we denounce all acts of violence and stand together in support of one another," the university said in a statement.

If you have information related to this case, you are advised to contact Lt. Josh Teubert of the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1424.

WTKR first reported this story.