U.S. Finn National Sailing Championships begin on Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in 25 years, the U.S. Finn National Championships will be held along Corpus Christi’s Bayfront.

The competition begins Thursday and will last through the weekend.

The regatta - or series of boat races - will be hosted by the Corpus Christi Yacht Club.

The event will feature adult competitors from all over the United States competing in eight races throughout the weekend.

The public is invited to watch these competitors as they race along the city’s bayfront.

Practice races will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday. The first competing race will be at noon Friday. And an awards ceremony will be conducted on Sunday.

The Finn is a single-handed sailboat that made its debut at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland. The Finn has been featured in every summer Olympics and is one of the most prolific sailboats in Olympic history.

