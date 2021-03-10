Menu

Texas Rangers opening Globe Life Field at full capacity

Tony Gutierrez/AP
The Texas Rangers play an intrasquad game during baseball practice at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 1:41 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 14:41:32-05

The Texas Rangers have announced that thanks to Gov. Abbott's order allowing businesses to open at 100%, they will now be allowing fans to pack the ballpark at full capacity.

Officials are making it clear that health and safety protocols will still be followed. According to the Texas Rangers website, masks will be required, cleaning of high-traffic areas will be done throughout the game, and there will be social distancing enforced in shops and in concession lines. There will also be a “distanced seating” section for those who would like to social distance while watching the game.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, all 40,518 seats in the ballpark will be available. The Star-Telegram also says the Rangers are the first MLB team to announce plans to open at full occupancy.

For a full list of protocols the Rangers will be following as they move forward with their 2021 baseball season, click here.

