Stanley Cup damaged during celebration in Tampa Bay

Lord Stanley's Cup is heading to Montreal to get fixed after it was damaged during a celebration on Monday in Tampa Bay.

In a statement to our sister station WFTS in Tampa Bay, the NHL confirmed the trophy "sustain damage" and will be sent off for repairs.

According to The Athletic's Joe Smith and The Tampa Bay Times' Eduardo Encina, the Stanley Cup "sustain some damage" during the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup champions' Boat Parade.

It is unclear how the trophy was damaged.

Smith and Encino both reported that the trophy would be sent to Montreal to get fixed and be repaired just in time for the Lightning's cup tour, which is scheduled to begin next weekend.

The NHL said the Cup tour would not be delayed.

Tampa Bay won their second-straight Stanley Cup by defeating Montreal Canadiens in five games.

The Lightning is the second team from Tampa Bay to win a championship, joining the Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl in early February.