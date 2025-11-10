Sinton shuts out Rockport-Fulton to win 6th straight district title on Friday Night Fever

SINTON, TX — Sinton Football has a mantra this season.

“The standard is the standard.”

For the past five years, the standard for this South Texas program has been winning district titles. On Friday, the Pirates fulfilled that standard once again, defeating Rockport-Fulton 31-0.

It’s the 6th time in a row Sinton has finished atop UIL 4A-DII District 15.

The Pirates opened up against the Pirates of Rockport-Fulton with a few hiccups. Rockport stacked the box in hopes of containing running back Mykha Green. But as he’s done all season, Green broke a run loose, sprinting 43 yards down the sideline for the first score of the game.

Rockport looked to respond with a long drive and converted two fourth downs before being stuffed on its third attempt.

After trading scoreless possessions, Sinton weaponized some hidden layers in its playbook. On 4th and 6 quarterback Quincy Bess pitched to Green, who swung it back to senior Sean Hughes on the reverse. Hughes followed key blocks and scored from 32 yards out making it 14-0.

In the final minute of the half Sinton faced a 3rd and 19. Bess tossed Green a screen pass and he did the rest. The senior running back weaved through the defense for a 38 yard receiving touchdown to make it 21-0 heading into halftime.

Sinton will ride their momentum into the postseason which starts next week. Rockport-Fulton will wait to see their postseason fate.

