Saints ticket holders won't be refunded if they refuse COVID-19 test, vaccine

The New Orleans Saints said ticket holders would not be refunded if they refuse to get a COVID-19 test or get vaccinated before attending games at the Caesars Superdome this upcoming season.

"We’ve received all necessary local and state approvals to host a full stadium of fans, and with that in mind, we are not offering a refund or opt out option this season," the team announced on its website. "We remain optimistic that, with our community’s help and as vaccination rates increase, these restrictions will no longer be necessary as the season progresses."

The announcement comes after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a directive stating that all guests at major indoor and outdoor events must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours before the event.

The team said that masks would also be required at all times, except when eating or drinking.

The team added that if fans don’t plan on attending games this season, they could resell their individual game tickets on a secondary market for Saints tickets.