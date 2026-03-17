Ray High School welcomes Brian Herman, new football head coach and athletic director

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in 11 years the Ray Texans athletics program will have a new football head coach and athletic director. Brian Herman's goal is to make sure to have a tough culture that is also fun, while upholding the Texans' tradition.

"I'm just fired up to be here," Herman said. "I'm embracing the stripes. Excited about that."

Larissa Liska

Herman has coached for over 20 years, including 13 seasons as an Athletic Director . His offensive mind leans toward the slot-T scheme, but he knows he'll need to make adjustments as he inherits senior quarterback Tripp Thompson and his recievers.

"We have so much talent returning on both sides of the ball, so at this point my whole thing is lets get in here and tweak," Herman said. "Let's push and kind of get things to the next level without making huge, huge changes."

Larissa Liska

Herman recently served as the assistant head coach in Georgetown. He's been here five weeks, and appreciates the Texans' athleticism and multi-talented athletes.

"It's such a unique place to have so many basketball kids playing football and vice versa," Herman said. "I love every minute of it. I'm a big multi-sport guy. I want to see our kids compete all the time in everything that they can. Super excited to be here and can't wait to meet everybody."

Larissa Liska

Coach Herman met current players, coaches and even alumni like former CCISD Athletic Director and 1973 grad Brenda Marshall and former Seahawks long snapper and Super Bowl Champion Clint Gresham, a Ray 2005 grad.

"Who I became started here and I just wanted to be involved and see what was happening," Gresham said. "I don't get to make it down here as much as I would like to. There are coaches in my life who don't even realize that they're still influencing me and he seems like that kind of guy."