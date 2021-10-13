Raiders GM grants Nassib personal day amid Gruden fallout

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said Carl Nassib requested and was granted a personal day on Wednesday following head coach Jon Gruden's resignation.

"He requested a personal day today," Mayock told reporters, according to Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports. "He just said he's got a lot to process, there's been a lot that's been going on the last few days, and of course, we support that request."

Nassib is the first active NFL player to publically come out as gay.

Gruden resigned about an hour after The New York Times released articles about emails that contained racially insensitive, homophobic, and misogynistic terms that Gruden sent from 2010 to 2018.

According to The Times, NFL executives reviewed more than 650,000 emails in its workplace investigation into the Washington football team.

Gruden used offensive language towards NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, gay players, and female referees in the emails.

According to the news outlet, Gruden criticized the league for allegedly pressuring the then-St. Louis Rams to draft gay player Michael Sam in 2014.