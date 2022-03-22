Phil Mickelson to miss the Masters for first time in 28 years

For the first time in 28 years, Phil Mickelson will not participate in the Masters.

According to the Masters' website, the three-time champion of the green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club is listed under Past Champions Not Playing.

An Augusta National official confirmed to Golf Digest and ESPN that Mickelson won't be playing.

News of the reigning PGA champion not playing comes following controversial comments last month about the PGA Tour and organizers of a Saudi-backed golf league.

Alan Shipnuck, a journalist writing his biography, released the comments Mickelson made during a phone interview with him, which included calling the PGA Tour a dictatorship that manipulates and divides.

He also called the Saudis "scary," but would look past their history of human rights abuses, to gain leverage with the PGA Tour, ESPN reported.

A few days later, Mickelson apologized for the comments that he claimed were made off the record and were shared publicly without his consent.

After releasing his apology, KPMG, Amstel Light, and Workday ended their sponsorships with him. Callaway Golf paused its relationship with the golfer and the American Express tournament said it no longer wanted Mickelson as its host, the Associated Press reported.