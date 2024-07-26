Facing pressure, US women's soccer opens Olympics with win over Zambia

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team is off to a flying start at the Paris Olympics. It opened its quest for another gold medal by easily beating Zambia 3-0 on Thursday. Forward Mallory Swanson led the way with two goals, and Trinity Rodman scored the other.

The team takes on major rival Germany on Sunday.

This comes as the U.S. women’s soccer team is under immense pressure to perform well.

The U.S. was once the most dominant force in women's soccer in the world, but the team has not won an Olympic gold medal since 2012 and is coming off the most disappointing World Cup in its history.

That has led to a new coach, new attitude, and new approach with the need for new results.

The U.S. women's soccer team arrived in the south of France looking ahead to the Olympic Games while still trying to shake the disappointment of last summer.

Last year, a stunning upset had come in round 16 at the Women's World Cup when the two-time defending champions were beaten by Sweden -- the earliest exit for the U.S. or any defending champion ever.

"We've moved on from last summer. It's not something that we bring back into this environment right now. It's a completely new, you know, environment, a new opportunity, a lot of new players. And we just look forward at this point. We take one game at a time,” said Team USA forward Sophia Smith.

Team USA needed change and started at the top, hiring Emma Hayes as head coach. Hayes began her coaching career in the U.S. before leading one of the best teams in Europe, Chelsea F.C., for more than a decade.

"Personally for me, this is such an honor. I've dreamed of this moment since I was a little girl. To be leading the U.S. team out to our first Olympic Games together is something I don't think I can put into words,” said Hayes.

"I think we've all really leaned into the process of change, the newness and growth together. I think Emma's done a great job of helping us do that and leading us in doing that,” said Team USA midfielder Sam Coffey.

RELATED STORY | Previewing the Paris Summer Olympics: When does it start, how to watch

Team USA has only been together for two months and is playing in Olympic Group B with first-timer Zambia, Germany, and Australia.

After last summer, these women are taking nothing for granted.

"The reality is the rest of the world has caught up, but that's a great thing. That's what we want for women's sports. It's going to continue to push the game forward. No game's going to be easy, we know that,” said Casey Krueger, defender for Team USA.

"This is just a lot more compact in terms of the time we have together and time between games. And then obviously with the teams, I mean, every group is so difficult. And I think we saw that in the World Cup," said Team USA defender Emily Fox.

Coffey credited her team for its growth.

"The team deserves credit for letting go of an old way of doing things, of what we're used to, and leaning into what's new, of change, and different,” she said.

The U.S. women play Germany on Sunday afternoon U.S. time, then Australia on July 31, knowing the top two teams from Group B will automatically move on to the round of 16, which is where the knockout rounds begin.

Opening ceremonies begin in Paris on Friday.