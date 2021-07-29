US gymnast Sunisa Lee wins gold in women’s individual all-around

TOKYO — U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee has won the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 18-year-old athlete is now the fifth straight American woman to claim the coveted all-around title at the Summer Games.

With a total of 57.433 points, Lee edged out Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade in the final after the 22-year-old gymnast stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.

Andrade walked away with the silver medal, the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete, according to The Associated Press.

Gymnast Angelina Melnikova of Russia earned the bronze medal.

The other American who competed in the all-around was Jade Carey, who stepped into the competition in place of gold medalist Simone Biles, who withdrew herself to focus on her mental health.