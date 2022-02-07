Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

US figure skater Zhou out after COVID test

items.[0].image.alt
David J. Phillip/AP
Vincent Zhou, of the United States, competes in the men's team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Vincent Zhou
Posted at 10:39 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 11:39:14-05

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. men’s figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for the coronavirus and is out of the individual competition.

In a five-minute video posted to Instagram on Monday night, a teary Zhou announced that he would have to withdraw.

He had initially tested positive as part of a routine COVID-19 screening and underwent additional testing.

The 21-year-old had struggled through a poor free skate for the eventual team silver medalists a day before and was due to compete in the individual competition that begins with the men’s short program on Tuesday.

Zhou's news comes on the same day the U.S. figure skating won silver in the team competition.

Zhou said in the video that he dealt with "crushing loneliness" over the past few months to avoid getting the virus, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported he ended the video on a positive note saying, “This is not the end. This is a setup for a bigger comeback."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education