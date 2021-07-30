Watch
Djokovic loses to Zverev at Tokyo Olympics, ending Golden Slam bid

Patrick Semansky/AP
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the semifinal round of the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jul 30, 2021
TOKYO (AP) — There will be no Golden Slam for Novak Djokovic.

The top-ranked Serb lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals of the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic was attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year.

He won the Australian Open, the French Open, and Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and U.S. Open titles to complete the collection.

Zverev’s opponent in the gold-medal match will be Karen Khachanov. The Russian beat Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic will play Carreno Busta for bronze.

