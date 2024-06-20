MLB to honor the late Willie Mays during game at historic Negro League baseball stadium

Major League Baseball is set to honor the late great Willie Mays during a game held at a historic Negro League stadium.

The San Francisco Giants will take on the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday night at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. It's the same place where Mays made his professional baseball debut in 1948 with the Birmingham Black Barons.

Prior to his death, Mays said he was honored to be invited to the game but would not be able to be in attendance.

"I'm not able to get to Birmingham this year but will follow the game back here in the Bay area," Mays said in a statement Monday to the San Francisco Chronicle. "My heart will be with all of you who are honoring the Negro League ballplayers, who should always be remembered, including all my teammates on the Black Barons. I wanted to thank Major League Baseball, the Giants, the Cardinals and all the fans who'll be at Rickwood or watching the game. It'll be a special day, and I hope the kids will enjoy it and be inspired by it."

Mays, a longtime center fielder with the San Francisco Giants and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, died Tuesday at the age of 93. The "Say Hey Kid" was a 24-time All-Star and is considered one of the greatest players in baseball history.

"From coast to coast ... Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and truly earned its place as our National Pastime. ... We will never forget this true Giant on and off the field," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mays' power with the bat, speed on the basepaths and prowess in center field were all celebrated. But he is perhaps best known for "The Catch," during the tied 8th inning of Game 1 of the 1954 World Series against Cleveland.

Mays, running deeper into the outfield, caught a long fly ball over his shoulder to record an out against Cleveland’s Vic Wertz — and then threw the ball back to the infield quickly enough to prevent runners on first and second base from scoring.

"The Catch" is credited with helping the Giants go on to sweep Cleveland in four games and win the World Series that year. It would mark the only time Mays won the championship.