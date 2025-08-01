Micah Parsons requests trade after failed contract negotiations with Cowboys

DALLAS, TX — One of the Cowboys' best players wants out of Dallas.

Micah Parsons, a three-time All-Pro defensive end, requested a trade Friday afternoon on social media.

"Unfortunately I no longer want to be here," Parsons wrote on 'X.' "I no longer want to be held to closed door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates."

Parsons, who was drafted out of Penn State University in 2021, has at least 12 sacks in each of his four seasons with the Cowboys. He has one year left on his rookie deal and is looking for a contract extension estimated at $40 million annually.

The star edge rusher has been attending training camp but not participating in drills as a part of his holdout for a new deal. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed the contentious negotiations last week.

"Just because we sign him doesn't mean we're going to have him," Jones said. "He was hurt six games last year. I remember signing a player for the highest-paid at the position in the league and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year in (quarterback) Dak Prescott."

Parsons missed four games last year because of injury.

His trade request comes one year after the Cowboys negotiated record-setting deals with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Prescott wasn't signed until the morning of the first game. Lamb was signed a few weeks prior after holding out of training camp.

The announcement from Parsons does not guarantee he will be moved. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Friday that the team has no plan to move the edge rusher despite his request.

Regardless of how it all ends, the rocky relationship between Parsons and the Cowboys has become a public spectacle.

