London High School boys basketball team honored by Nueces County commissioners after historic season

The London High School boys basketball team was honored at the Nueces County Commissioners Court today following a historic season.

The Pirates were celebrated for their 38-2 season, which included not losing a single district game. This is the farthest the team has ever gone in school history, reaching the state semi-finals.

Head basketball coach Sean Armstrong said the team is already looking ahead to next season when they will be redistricted to 4A.

"There's gonna be more obstacles, but I think these kids have that fight and that grit and that passion to overcome and be very successful in the 4A level. As long as they play tough, they play for one for, for each other and for one another and play unselfish," Armstrong said.

The competition will get even tougher with the move to 4A, but the team said they are ready for the challenge.

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