KRIS Super 6 Showcase: Reed Dooms, Gregory-Portland Quarterback

PORTLAND, Texas — The fall 2024 football season features a strong senior quarterback group in the Coastal Bend. That's why we're highlighting six seniors in our first-ever KRIS Super 6 Showcase, a combine-like environment that will air Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on KRIS 6.

Gregory-Portland quarterback Reed Dooms, one of the six seniors selected, is ready to lead the Wildcats once again. Something he has been doing since his sophomore season.

“Since I was 5 years old, to play quarterback at the next level, it’s just been a dream for me forever," Dooms said. "I’m working really hard to get there.”

Dooms’ day to take over the Wildcat program in UIL 5A-DII came earlier than expected when an unfortunate injury sidelined their starting quarterback.

“Brandon Redden who was a great quarterback ahead of me," Dooms said. "He started his junior year. It was going to be his senior year. He worked super hard. He beat me out. It was horrible. I remember the feeling in my gut. Just turning whenever I saw him go down. Like that feeling, it’s my turn now. It’s on me.”

Challenge accepted. Two games later, Dooms tied Redden’s program record of 6 passing touchdowns in a single game against Victoria East.

“It’s extremely tough. Most sophomores can’t do it," Brent Davis, Gregory-Portland football head coach, said. "Then we ended up being extremely good. You know we went (8-4) that year. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Dooms ended his sophomore campaign with 2,388 passing yards and 30 touchdowns through 11 games. He followed that performance in his junior year with 2,093 passing yards and 22 touchdowns.

“Last year we had a great season," Davis said. We won 9 games.”

When Dooms is not on the field, he’s playing baseball for the Wildcats or competing on the Wildlife team in Future Farmers of America (FFA). While also maintaining a solid 3.67 GPA ranking top 50 in his class academically. He also helps with Special Olympics.

Gregory-Portland calls Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium home, named after their legendary coach who led the program from 1965-88," Dooms said. "Akins was also the grandfather to Dooms’ favorite NFL player.

“I was a Cowboys fan, but I was a Saints fan for Drew Brees," Dooms said. "When he retired now I’m just a Cowboys fan, but I grew up watching Drew Brees and I loved him. It was just I always wanted to be Drew Brees, so I always grew up throwing the ball.”

Dooms found his passion for football not only from Brees, but also his older brothers Jammie and Bryce who played tight end and receiver.

“I grew up with both of my older brothers playing here at G-P. I was always on the sideline because my dad was always down here. We’d do the blow-up and everything for the runout. So I was always down here on the field with the guys. I mean it was just growing up watching those guys play I remember looking up and being like those guys are giant. Now I’m here.”

Dooms is one of six Coastal Bend senior quarterbacks that have been selected for the KRIS Super 6 Showcase. A combine where the quarterbacks will showcase their skills for the community and hopefully recruiters. The showcase airs Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. on KRIS 6.

KRIS Super 6 Showcase Senior Quarterbacks:

Triston Handson, Sinton

Kelan 'The Gunslinger' Brown, Refugio

Jayden 'J.J.' Paluseo, Flour Bluff

Trevor Long, Miller

Logan Rodriguez, Orange Grove

Reed Dooms, Gregory-Portland

You can also catch the showcase re-airing on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m on KZTV and 9:30 p.m. on KDF. The KRIS Super 6 Showcase is sponsored by Neessen Chevrolet.